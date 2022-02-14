Sweets for the sweet in preparation for Valentine’s Day in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The idea of ‘Sweets for my Sweet’ became a thing during Victorian times in England.

Famed candy maker Richard Cadbury figured out how to turn popular drinking chocolate into eating chocolate.

And what a valentine’s treat it is.

Bauer’s and Bakers, Palmer’s and Pearson, Gillen’s, later gobbled up by Stover.

Candy’s heyday in the U.S. began in the late 1800s and the midwest was a confectionary epicenter.

”Being down here and being a part of history like this and being in a building like this has been just an amazing experience,” said Chief Candy Officer at Hollywood Candy Aaron Wojtkiewicz.

There’s something for every valentine’s delight at Omaha’s biggest candy store, where Hollywood’s new owner Aaron Wojtkiewicz said he’s seeing a sugar rush leading up to cupid’s holiday.

”That’s the best part about this place, no matter what age you are, you walk in here, you feel like a kid again,” said Aaron.

”We’re a simple little candy shop, a chocolate shop, where we pride ourselves in making our own chocolate here.”

Then there’s the candy craftsmanship at places like the Old Market Candy Shop. Where candy maker Mike Pivonka has been melting the midnight chocolate ahead of Feb. 14th.

“Valentine’s we go crazy at the candy shop. Cause we do a lot of cherry’s either milk or dark, we make our own, and then we have tons of strawberries here,” said Owner and Candy Maker of Old Market Candy Shop, Pivonka.

Of course, nothing says valentines like Sweethearts. Dating back to the early 1900s, they stamp out new messages each year.

Candy makers will be dipping and twirling up until the final heartstring is plucked.

But since that day is upon us, you may want to hurry before your sweet’s favorite sweets are gone and your Valentine’s Day becomes history.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.