Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The start of a week of up and down temps

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a bit chilly to start the day with most of us close to 20 out the door. We’ll be able to warm a bit more this afternoon with highs that are able to reach the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll have a bit of a north breeze that could hit 25 mph at times but overall not much of a breeze compared to what is on the way the rest of the week. South wind gusts up to near 40 mph are likely to help warm us quite a bit on Tuesday! We’ll have high clouds but we should still make a run at 60 degrees.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Just a quickly as we warm up Tuesday, cold air starts to pour in Tuesday night and we’ll again struggle to warm Wednesday. As a storm system takes all the snow to our south, the cold air will get a chance to impact our weather. Wednesday & Thursday will be chilly before we can rebound a bit Friday. Hang on for the ups and downs we have this week.

5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

