Rams win Super Bowl LVI 23-20, beating Zac Taylor and the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The magical run for Zac Taylor and the Bengals comes to a close in Los Angeles against Los Angeles. The Rams defense denied a drive in the final minute by Cincinnati. The Bengals had a fourth and one near midfield, only ten yards away from field goal range, Aaron Donald put pressure on Joe Burrow almost sacking the quarterback before he released an incomplete pass. That sealed the win for Los Angeles.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught the first touchdown of the game at the 6:22 mark of the first quarter, a 17 yard delivery from Matthew Stafford. The Rams led 7-0 at that point, then the Bengals kicked a field goal later in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Cooper Kupp found space in the back corner of the endzone on a play-action fake, an 11-yard touchdown pass that moved Los Angeles in front 13-3. The hold though was botched on the extra point attempt, remained 13-3. Cincinnati answered with a six-yard touchdown, Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins, that pulled the Bengals to within three points 13-10.

The second half started with a one-play 75-yard drive, Burrow to Higgins on a deep shot, Bengals led for the first time 17-13. The two teams then exchanged field goals to finish the quarter. In the fourth, it wasn’t until 1:25 to go the Rams scored to take the lead 23-20, a one-yard touchdown pass, a back-shoulder throw to Kupp.

