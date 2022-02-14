Ralston pop-up offers free prom dresses for disabled students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Ralston pop-up store is giving away discounted prom dresses for students, as well as free dresses for students with disabilities.

Terr Smeija, owner of Cinderella’s Form Dress Rental in Ralston, hosted the pop-up shop on Saturday and Sunday, hoping to give all students the opportunity to attend their school dances without worrying about the high price of a formal dress.

“The feedback we’ve been getting is ‘you’ve got to do it again there’s so many more people that could use your help,’” Smeija tells 6 News.

Smeija knows that one reason studednts skip their school dances is because they simply can’t afford to buy a dress.

“My daughter was a pageant-goer and I know the expense it was for the dresses,” she says.

For the first time, Smeija hosted the pop-up, which had thousands of dresses ready to be sold for just $40.

The idea of giving free dresses to disabled students came from her daughter’s pageant days, too.

“During her volunteer days in high school we worked with the Miss Amazing Pageant which is special needs girls and I would go out and measure then and tell them what’s the best fit for their dress,” Smeija says. “Obviously, that’s kind of in our blood, working with the girls. We just thought what a great way to give back to them.”

Smeija’s second storefront in Crossroads Mall was closed because of the mall’s demolition, leaving her with lots of extra inventory.

“So here we are stuck with an extra 2,000 dresses in storage so we decided well you know what, just set it up and sell it for $40 and if you’re special needs, we’ll give it to them free.”

Smeija is no stranger to offering her services to students in need. Smeija has worked with a variety of Omaha schools, offering dresses to disadvantaged students, including those receiving lunch assistance.

In 2018, she drove to Marshalltown, Iowa following the devastating July tornado, and gave dresses to students so they could still host their Homecoming dance.

Smeija says it was a no brainer to take this difficult situation, losing her storefront, and turn it into an opportunity to support students who might have otherwise missed out on their dances.

“You know you’re in that situation and you say, ‘hey lets do this, go all in.’ We rented this spot and whether we’ll make it or not to do it at such a discount we just said lets just try it.”

She says the response from community members has been overwhelming in the best way.

Several community members even brought gently used dresses for her to sell to students, too. She’s hopeful the dozens of students she’s help will enjoy their big dance.

