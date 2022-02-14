Prison or probation? Sentencing in domestic violence cases causes controversy

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Domestic violence calls are often tense and usually full of emotion — and the outcome in court can often spark controversy.

Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler has been on higher alert since a threat made during such a call went beyond words: “What did he say? Victim I’m going to f— kill you.”

It didn’t stop there.

”And he pulls a gun on me and I have my one-year-old in my hand,” the victim said.

The chief secured the evidence.

“This is the firearm that the victim stated he held up pointed at her head and said he was going to kill her while she was holding her baby. It had a bullet in the magazine, no round in the chamber,” Baudler said.

On that dangerous call, the chief located the victim’s ex-husband nearby.

“They’re saying you pointed it at them,” the chief said.

The suspect replied: “No.”

“Threatened to kill your wife,” Baudler said.

The suspect said: “No.”

But the domestic violence offender is found guilty on three felonies: terroristic threats, use of a firearm, and child abuse. He faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“We had to wrestle him with a gun; he tried to shoot me,” the victim told the chief.

The prosecutor asked for a prison sentence.

“However, we do understand the need for rehabilitation and the services and ability to monitor the individual while they’re on probation,” Saunders County Attorney Jennifer Joakim said.

The domestic violence offender got four years probation, which also involves batterers’ intervention and substance-abuse treatment.

Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin explained the sentence she handed down: “When we can have them in three four and five years of intense supervision where we program and support and keep on top of them and hold that prison sentence over them, then I really think we can do it safely. And we see we don’t always have to use prison for all these offenders.”

Alcohol dependency and a veteran suffering from PTSD are among the reasons the judge cited when sentencing him to probation.

But the arresting officer objected to the probation sentence.

“When a person uses a firearm to victimize a woman, and endangers small children, I believe that does warrant prison time,” Ashland Chief Baudler said.

The victim and children aren’t identified, so 6 News did not name the ex-husband.

On the outside looking in, you can see a case where the defendant — no matter what his mental state — put a gun to a woman’s head.

“It’s horrible. But what I say every day is it’s my job to keep the public safe, and I’m not going to put someone on probation if I don’t truly feel we can keep those people safe,” Judge Marroquin said.

Up to 20 years in prison still hand over the domestic violence offender if he doesn’t follow the rules of probation, which include no access to guns. Just in case, the police chief said he and his officers will give extra attention to the victim and where she lives.

“Whenever you are dealing with domestic violence cases, you are always concerned that the suspect may come back,” Baudler said.

The domestic violence offender did spend six months in jail unable to make a high bond before being sentenced to probation. The defense attorney says his client is getting excellent counseling while under supervision at a veterans treatment center in central Nebraska.

