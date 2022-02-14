OPD reveal details of fiery, deadly I-480 crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police revealed new details Monday about a deadly and fiery crash that happened Friday.

They say a 1988 Pontiac 6000 sedan had broken down in a westbound lane of Interstate 480 near 24th Street.

Around 12:25 p.m., a 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck crashed into the rear end of the Pontiac rupturing the sedan’s gas tank. The Pontiac became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Pontiac, 60-year-old Darryl Griffin of Omaha, was trapped and died at the scene. He was the only occupant.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police noted that the incident was still under investigation.

