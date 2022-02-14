Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man for second degree murder in deadly July 4 shooting

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police make an arrest in the shooting that killed a 19-year-old and sent five other people to the hospital around the 4th of July last year.

Police announced Monday afternoon that Davelle Giles, 26, has been booked into Douglas County facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers in the area of 24th & Lake St. heard gunshots in the early morning hours on July 4, 2021, and went to a parking lot nearby where they found a young woman who had been shot.

Medics rushed Jazsmine Washington to the hospital but she later died. Five other people from the shooting later showed up at the hospital.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and a 26-year-old victim sought treatment for non-life-threatening injures at the Nebraska Med Center that Sunday afternoon.

