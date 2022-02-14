Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cass County

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Alvo that left a 34-year-old man dead at a residence Sunday night.

The NSP report states that at about 11 p.m., Cass County deputies responded to an assault call involving a son who had reportedly struck his father in the head, who left the home and called 911.

Cass County deputies were told the son, Andrew Stratton, was armed and in the basement, the NSP report states.

“During the course of negotiations, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Stratton,” according to the report.

A trooper arriving at the scene said gunshots were heard outside the residence on arrival, prompting the trooper to rush into the home and assist deputies with life-saving measures, the release states.

Investigators said they found a bow and arrow and a long knife at the scene.

NSP’s Special Investigations Team is looking into the incident.

All in-custody deaths in Nebraska require a grand jury proceeding.

Stratton was the brother of Josh Stratton, reported missing in 2018. Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Josh was off his meds and his mother, Wendy Guida, has been working to piece together clues from his disappearance and posting reminders on the anniversaries of his death.

