Advertisement

Nebraska senator proposes bill to ease restrictions on funeral directors

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State senators appear ready to help make it easier to become a funeral director or embalmer in Nebraska.

A bill would reduce the number of hours required to study mortuary science and chemistry but increase the number of hours in the business.

The reason for LB 704 was made clear by the senator proposing the idea.

“The number of actual funeral directors will not likely be replaced in the foreseeable future. Contrary to popular belief, this is not a business that people are dying to get into,” said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

Sen. Williams said the changes would not have an impact on the quality of services.

Funeral directors and embalmers would still be required to pass a national standardized exam. The bill passed through the first round with no opposition.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax

Latest News

Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January
Kansas Redistricting Map
Democrats, ACLU sue over new Kansas congressional districts
Warm Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and windy Tuesday, next cold front
Emily's Monday evening forecast