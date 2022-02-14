Advertisement

Jason Aldean concert tour includes Omaha

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2012 photo shows country singer Jason Aldean performing at the iHeart...
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2012 photo shows country singer Jason Aldean performing at the iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Reed/Invision/AP, file)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Entertainer Jason Aldean announced a 34-city tour Monday that includes a stop in Omaha.

The multi-platinum singer will bring his Rock N’Roll Cowboy Tour to the CHI Health Center on August 5th.

The tour will launch July 15th with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Members of the Aldean Army fan club can first purchase tickets at 10 a.m. February 15th. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. February 18 at Jason Aldean’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
Jarelia Williams (left) and Bobby Love Jr. (right)
Two arrested for domestic violence assault in separate cuttings in Omaha

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The start of a week of up and down temps
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Sunday night forecast
Zac Taylor
Rams beats Bengals in Super Bowl