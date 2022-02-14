Jason Aldean concert tour includes Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Entertainer Jason Aldean announced a 34-city tour Monday that includes a stop in Omaha.

The multi-platinum singer will bring his Rock N’Roll Cowboy Tour to the CHI Health Center on August 5th.

The tour will launch July 15th with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Members of the Aldean Army fan club can first purchase tickets at 10 a.m. February 15th. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. February 18 at Jason Aldean’s website.

