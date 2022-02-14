Federal court sentences Lincoln man to five years for receipt of child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Thursday and Friday involving receipt of child pornography to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Oswaldo Neri, 30, of Mexico was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Neri is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Officials say he conspired with his brother, Jesse Neri, and others to distribute methamphetamine in Omaha in 2021 and he resides in the U.S. as a permanent resident. In an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Omaha Field Division, and the Nebraska State Patrol, six pounds of methamphetamine were found during a search at the brothers’ home in Omaha in Jan. 2021 from Oswaldo’s bedroom closet. Officials say evidence of distribution was also found during the search. According to the release, a DEA undercover agent posing as a customer contacted a known Mexico-based methamphetamine supplier to order for purchase one pound of methamphetamine on Jan. 4 and 5, 2021. The press release further states there was an agreement of $4,100 for the pound and they eventually met, completed the transaction and investigators were able to identify the Neri brothers.

Cody J. Behrens, 40, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced to 5 years in prison Wednesday for receipt of child pornography. Behrens is required to register as a sex offender after his sentence and serve five years of supervised release. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol, they obtained two cyber tips in Aug. 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The press release states an internet search engine became aware of 26 pictures of suspected child pornography associated with an online email account registered to Behrens, according to the cyber tips. Investigators say they were able to trace many IP addresses and the email subscriber to Behrens place in Lincoln. Sixty-three pictures and three videos of child pornography were found on his phone that was seized during a search and authorities say many pictures and videos were the same as those uploaded to the email account.

Gabriel S. Goss, 40, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and a mixture or substance containing cocaine. According to the release, he faced a 15-year mandatory-minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for sale of a controlled substance in violation of Minnesota state law. He will also serve 10 years of supervised release. In an investigation with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, a bag of 1.8 grams of suspected meth, three bags having suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $1,500 in cash, and many unused bags were found near Goss while he was sitting in the front passenger of a car during a traffic stop in Lincoln in Sept. 2020. More bags of suspected cocaine and meth were found by officers in the car’s glove box and were taken for testing. According to the release, a total of 113.28 grams of confirmed methamphetamine, of which at least 100 grams was actual methamphetamine, and 41.88 grams of cocaine were confirmed from the lab that was seized by police.

