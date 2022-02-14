Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer to kick off the work week

By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly weekend spent in the 20s, we’re warming back up! Highs will climb back near on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Breezy conditions make it feel chillier in the morning but winds lighten into the afternoon and evening making for fairly comfortable conditions for the time of year if you’re getting out for Valentine’s Day plans.

We’ll continue the warm up Tuesday and it comes with stronger winds! Highs climb back to the mid 50s aided by a gusty S wind. Wind gusts will reach the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon making it slightly less comfortable for outdoor plans... you’ll still want to take advantage of the warmth, however!

A cold front pushes in for Wednesday dropping highs back to the 30s, 20s by Thursday! That front will unfortunately cause us to miss out on our mid-week moisture chances we’ve been tracking. It’ll push the system a bit S and keep us chilly, cloudy and mainly dry with rain and snow falling S of the region.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

