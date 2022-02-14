Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and windy Tuesday, next cold front
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started to thaw things out today after a chilly weekend! We’ll continue the warm up Tuesday and it comes with stronger winds! Highs climb back to the low 60s in the Metro aided by a gusty S wind.
Wind gusts will reach the 20s and mid 30s in the afternoon making it slightly less comfortable for outdoor plans... you’ll still want to take advantage of the warmth, however!
A cold front pushes in for Wednesday dropping highs back to the 30s, 20s by Thursday! That front will unfortunately cause us to miss out on our mid-week moisture chances we’ve been tracking. It’ll push the system a bit S and keep us chilly, cloudy and mainly dry with rain and snow falling S of the region.
With big temperature swings ahead all week we’ll have a long string of windy days! Friday’s highs climb back to the 50s with 40s Saturday and another shot at low 60s by Sunday!
Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.