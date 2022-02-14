Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and windy Tuesday, next cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started to thaw things out today after a chilly weekend! We’ll continue the warm up Tuesday and it comes with stronger winds! Highs climb back to the low 60s in the Metro aided by a gusty S wind.

Warm Tuesday (wowt)

Wind gusts will reach the 20s and mid 30s in the afternoon making it slightly less comfortable for outdoor plans... you’ll still want to take advantage of the warmth, however!

Windy Tuesday (wowt)

A cold front pushes in for Wednesday dropping highs back to the 30s, 20s by Thursday! That front will unfortunately cause us to miss out on our mid-week moisture chances we’ve been tracking. It’ll push the system a bit S and keep us chilly, cloudy and mainly dry with rain and snow falling S of the region.

Next cool down (wowt)

With big temperature swings ahead all week we’ll have a long string of windy days! Friday’s highs climb back to the 50s with 40s Saturday and another shot at low 60s by Sunday!

