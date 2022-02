OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 680 northbound ramp to eastbound Dodge Street is closed due to a crash involving one vehicle.

Dispatchers say it was reported at 5:20 a.m. on Monday.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Crash near where 680, Regency, and Dodge all come together. Police have closed 680 NB ramp to EB Dodge. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) February 14, 2022

