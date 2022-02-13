Winter Olympics Day 10 highlights: Erin Jackson makes history being first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal

(NBC) - Watch Sunday highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

ALPINE SKIING

River Radamus falls just short of podium in best-ever finish

U.S. Alpine skier River Radamus logged his best-ever finish in international competition with a fourth-place mark in the men’s giant slalom, then showed off his zebra hairstyle.

SPEED SKATING

Erin Jackson makes history with speed skating 500m gold

Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women’s 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal.

HOCKEY

U.S. men beat Germany, earn No. 1 seed and quarterfinal bye

The U.S. men’s hockey team picked up a massive win over Germany to not only stay undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but also earn the overall No. 1 seed and a valuable bye to the quarterfinals.

BOBSLED

Meyers Taylor is first American to race Olympic monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

SUPER BOWL

The competition within Team USA: Rams vs. Bengals

The U.S. Olympic athletes competing in Beijing, including Chloe Kim and Nick Goepper, share which team, the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams, they’ll be rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday.

SPEED SKATING

Speed skater Erin Jackson: ‘My hobby is going to school’

When she wasn’t training to become one of the world’s best speed skater just five years after first trying the sport, Eric Jackson made time for higher education—and has multiple degrees to show for it.

OLYMPIC VILLAGE WITH TEAM USA

Behind the scenes of the Olympic Village with Team USA

From sleeping in “zero gravity mode” to visiting the athletes’ beauty salon, the women of the U.S. Olympic team take their social media followers on a tour of their home away from home in Beijing.

GYMNASTICS

Steve Kornacki analyzes the highs and lows of aerials

What would happen if a gymnast tumbled four stories in the air? Something like the sport of freestyle skiing aerials, which features the highest-flying Olympic athletes. Steve Kornacki explains the awe of aerials.

