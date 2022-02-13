Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two separate overnight crashes in Omaha have sent three people to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

Two people were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a crash just after midnight on Hwy 75 near Binney Street. Omaha Police had to divert traffic at Lake St. around the crash.

Police were also called to a two-car crash near Florence Blvd and Lake St. after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The wreck sent one person to the hospital.

Both crashes are currently under investigation.

