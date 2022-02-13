Micah House Girl Scout Troop spreads kindness through fundraiser

Council Bluffs, Iowa (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Rakayla just joined girl scouts this month.

She’s part of Troop 64224.

“Today we are selling cookies and I think we have an order now!” said Rakayla, Troop 64224 girl scout.

All seven girls in this troop are living at the Micah House in Council Bluffs. It’s an emergency homeless shelter.

The team here wants to make sure these girls have all the same opportunities their peers in school have.

They do that through the year-round girl scout program.

“It’s that idea that they get to come and experience something that their friends are experiencing in their own troops that they might not be able to due to money or because they are not having a stable living situation,” said Kayla Terrillion, Micah House Child Program Specialist.

As the girl scout cookie season kicks off—this troop is hoping to make a difference in the community.

Their goal is to sell four thousand boxes all while encouraging those buying to spread kindness throughout the community.

“Buy a box for themselves, buy a box and give it to someone else. Whether it’s their local homeless shelter, whether it’s a person they buy their coffee from or groceries from every day. Buy a box and give a box,” said Terrillion.

Rakayla says that’s a message she stands behind.

“It’s fun and it’s helping people!”

The Council Bluffs community is rallying behind these girls—making sure they reach their goal.

“I like supporting these young ladies so they can learn how to do business and be self-sufficient,” said Jackie Foster, buying cookies.

Money raised from the cookies goes directly towards keeping the girl scout program at the Micah House going.

Some of the funds will also go towards getting the girls an educational membership to either the zoo or Children’s Museum, as well!

