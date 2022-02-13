Despite cold weather, Nebraska organizations make plans now for spring planting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It may have been single digits in the metro Saturday morning, but it’s never too early to begin thinking about what to do, and when to do it, when it comes to your spring garden.

”Sure enough, there’s a lot of stuff that you can do,” Scott Bartlett of the Men’s Garden Club of Omaha said. “You can do your soil prep, a lot of opportunity to check your soil, make sure you’ve got enough nutrients in it if you want to start doing your plant beds.”

”It’s never too early,” said Jim Keepers, a master gardener with Nebraska Extension Service of Dodge and Sarpy County. “Now’s the time to look at the seed catalog and see what you want to plant and have a general idea of where you want to plant it in your garden.”

Both those men can help with advice on all of those topics, and more. Including what you may need to do differently after a very dry winter.

“You have to look at the way you’re going to have to water your garden,” Keepers said. “If we stay (dry) like this, overhead watering is no good for a vegetable garden. So if you can put in a drip line, that’s much better. Or on tomatoes you can use milk cartons and you can cut holes in the milk cartons and put them beside the tomato plant, then fill them up with water and it will slowly seep out and water the plants.”

Both the Extension Service and the Men’s Garden Club offer free help, whether it’s planting advice, or dealing with pests and disease. They’re there for you, all you need is a shared love of helping stuff grow.

“If you have questions, there’s tons of people there with a wide range of knowledge, a lot of master gardeners, a lot of people who do a lot of volunteer work,” Bartlett said. “So if you have a question chances are somebody can answer it for you.”

You can find more information about Nebraska Extension and the Men’s Garden Club of Omaha on their websites.

The Omaha Home and Garden Expo wraps up Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at CHI Health Center. Tickets are required.

