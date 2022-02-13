Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but staying chilly today

By David Koeller
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold morning across the metro with temperatures dipping into the teens, and wind chills near zero. A stiff north wind will keep things chilly through mid-morning, but those winds will back off for the afternoon. A thin band of clouds will clear out by mid-morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon hours. A few more clouds will roll in later today, but we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average, topping out near 30 degrees downtown. The west side of the metro will likely see highs in the low to middle 30s.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast
Sunday Afternoon Forecast(WOWT)

Warmer air moves in for Monday as temperatures push into the low 40s for eastern Nebraska. The colder air will be a little slower to move out across Iowa, keeping highs in the 30s across the western part of the state. Winds will be light with plenty of sunshine, so it should feel rather nice in the afternoon. Gusty winds return to the forecast Tuesday, but that actually helps to warm us up even more. Highs on Tuesday should jump into the middle 50s, though clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon.

Wednesday Cold Front
Wednesday Cold Front(WOWT)

Another cold front will blast through on Wednesday, with strong north winds kicking in early in the morning. Temperatures may actually be in the 40s before sunrise but will fall into the 30s for the rest of the day. We’ll be watching a storm system along with that cold front, but any moisture in the form of rain or snow likely stays to our south affecting Kansas and Missouri. The colder air settles in for Thursday, keeping highs in the 20s. However, we rebound quickly with temperatures bouncing back into the 50s by Friday afternoon.

