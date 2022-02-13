Advertisement

Creighton takes round one against Georgetown 80-66, they’ll play again Monday

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first of two games in three days between the programs, Creighton won at Georgetown 80-66. The Bluejays found a lot of success inside with nine dunks thanks in part to a career game by Ryan Kalkbrenner. The big man set career-highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

His success inside led to a Ryan Hawkins program-record 18 three-point attempts. He connected on eight of those shots, matching a career-best. Hawkins scored 30 points to lead everyone, he also pulled down a dozen rebounds. Kalkbrenner and Hawkins combined for 52 points and 27 rebounds. Kalkbrenner also had five first-half dunks.

Creighton used a 12-0 run to push their lead out to 62-46 in the second half, but the Hoyas countered moments later with a 9-0 run that made it a seven-point game. Hawkins came back with a couple three’s and the Bluejays went on to improve to 7-5 in the BIG EAST, 15-8 overall.

The two teams will play again Monday night in Omaha at 8 p.m.

