Advertisement

Winter Olympics Day 9 Preview

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Saturday’s preview of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Keep up with the Winter Olympics
Olympics coverage
Medal count

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

FIGUREKATING

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue: Exes on ice

Over the last 11 years Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have gone from a couple on AND off the ice, to close friends and one of the top ice dancing teams. They say their romantic history gives them a competitive edge.

SPORT

Meet the ‘Roque Star’ making history on Olympic ice

Abby Roque learned her first power plays on a makeshift rink and now she’s making moves as the first Indigenous player on the U.S. women’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Roque tells Sam Brock about her journey.

SPORT

Kaillie Humphries proves one woman can do it all in monobob

Monobob is a bobsledding event making its Olympic debut— and only women will be competing. Jo Ling Kent talks to Kaillie Humphries, a gold medal favorite, about monobob and goes for a virtual run down the Olympic course.

SKIING

Puerto Rican skier William Flaherty: Survivor and Olympian

4 years after his brother, Charles, carried Puerto Rico’s flag into the 2018 Winter Olympics, Alpine skier William Flaherty received the same honor. Anne Thompson shares the Flaherty’s family tragic and triumphant story.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 1 highlights
Olympics Day 2 highlights
Olympics Day 3 highlights
Olympics Day 4 highlights
Olympics Day 5 highlights
Olympics Day 6 highlights
Olympics Day 7 highlights
Olympics Day 8 highlights

Most Read

Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes.
Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight
One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Fatal crash blocks westbound I-480 near Creighton law school
(AP graphic)
Thursday Feb. 10 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro hospital capacity jumps above mask mandate threshold
Farah Gout
Omaha man confesses — twice — to sexually assaulting child, records show
Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Super Bowl: Soldier Sports partners with Van Jefferson
Super Bowl: Soldier Sports partners with Van Jefferson
Opening Day: Nebraska vs. Omaha
Opening Day: Nebraska vs. Omaha
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights: Shaun White’s last run
United States' Shaun White waves in the halfpipe course after the men's halfpipe finals at the...
No Olympic medal as Shaun White takes flight for final time