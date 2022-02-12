Winter Olympics Day 9 Preview

(NBC) - Watch Saturday’s preview of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Keep up with the Winter Olympics Olympics coverage Medal count

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

FIGUREKATING

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue: Exes on ice

Over the last 11 years Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have gone from a couple on AND off the ice, to close friends and one of the top ice dancing teams. They say their romantic history gives them a competitive edge.

SPORT

Meet the ‘Roque Star’ making history on Olympic ice

Abby Roque learned her first power plays on a makeshift rink and now she’s making moves as the first Indigenous player on the U.S. women’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Roque tells Sam Brock about her journey.

SPORT

Kaillie Humphries proves one woman can do it all in monobob

Monobob is a bobsledding event making its Olympic debut— and only women will be competing. Jo Ling Kent talks to Kaillie Humphries, a gold medal favorite, about monobob and goes for a virtual run down the Olympic course.

SKIING

Puerto Rican skier William Flaherty: Survivor and Olympian

4 years after his brother, Charles, carried Puerto Rico’s flag into the 2018 Winter Olympics, Alpine skier William Flaherty received the same honor. Anne Thompson shares the Flaherty’s family tragic and triumphant story.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.