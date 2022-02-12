What’s being done about the rise of catalytic converter thefts in Omaha

(WOWT) - Thursday in Bellevue, two men were charged for stealing catalytic converters. A Sawzall was found in their possession along with suspected methamphetamine.

The Omaha Police Department tells 6 News, there were 54 catalytic converter thefts the entire year of 2019 for the city. Last month alone, that number skyrocketed to 110 thefts.

“The people that are selling multiple catalytic converters over a short period of time are the ones that are responsible for the theft increase that we are seeing,” said Lt. Kyle Steffen of OPD’s Auto Theft Unit.

He added it’s a tricky crime to solve especially when a thief steals a catalytic converter in one city and sells it in another.

“When we tried to singularly address a problem in Omaha sometimes that spills over and has an effect on other jurisdictions. And for that reason, we have reached out to those other jurisdictions, trying to work with Lincoln to draft some ordinances,” said Steffen. “And also we’d be working with the state legislature to try to address some of the problems that we have been seeing in regard to these catalytic converters.”

Omaha city council member Vinny Palermo is proposing changes to current ordinances dealing with selling the converters.

One idea includes charging a small fee for sellers.

“A person that goes in and has a vehicle that they have a catalytic converter off of and wants to sell it to a scrap yard, they’re going to have that ability to still do that by having proof of where that catalytic converter came from,” said Steffen.

Another idea is to eliminate cash transactions by using a checks-only policy for buying catalytic converters.

“If we could take away their ability to get the cash quickly, it gives us a tool to make it less easy for them to make a quick profit on these catalytic converter sales,” said Steffen.

The first reading on the ordinance will be at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Experts tell us you can do a few things right now to avoid becoming a victim. The easiest is to mark your converter in case a crook tries to sell it to a salvage yard.

Spray painting your catalytic converter with heat resistant paint

Engraving initials on the converter

“Caging” in the converter so it’s more difficult to saw off

