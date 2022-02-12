Advertisement

Two arrested for domestic violence assault in separate cuttings in Omaha

Jarelia Williams (left) and Bobby Love Jr. (right)
Jarelia Williams (left) and Bobby Love Jr. (right)(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested two people Saturday morning in connection to two separate cuttings.

Bobby Love Jr., 57, was arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault, use of a weapon, and terroristic threats. Jareila Williams, 32, was arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault and use of a weapon.

In the first incident, a victim was taken to Nebraska Med Center by medics for non-life-threatening injuries of a cut on his left arm. According to the release, officers discovered the cut was a result of an argument.

Police went to a home near N 45th & Sprague Street at 2:02 a.m. on reports of a cutting and say both the victim and the suspect identified as Williams were still at the scene when officers arrived.

A few hours later police got in contact with a victim and the suspect identified as Love when responding to another cutting near S 25th & F St. at 5:04 a.m.

The victim had a small cut on her finger that officials say didn’t need medical attention. They did find out the cut happened during an altercation, according to the release.

Authorities say both were booked into Douglas County.

