Advertisement

Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school

WOWT Live at 10
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher is recovering after getting caught in the middle of a fight Friday.

The incident took place a King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School. 6 News confirmed with the police.

The teacher was taken to UNMC with minor injuries and is going to be okay. The fight started at about 2 p.m. at the school.

Investigators are still working out exactly how many students were involved.

6 News was told the ones that were involved will be cited for misdemeanor assault or disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Fatal crash blocks westbound I-480 near Creighton law school
Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes.
Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight
(AP graphic)
Thursday Feb. 10 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro hospital capacity jumps above mask mandate threshold
Farah Gout
Omaha man confesses — twice — to sexually assaulting child, records show
Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Meet American Heart Association’s ‘Heart Prince’
Officials report Iowans SNAP benefits being reduced
Local trade school sees an influx of women joining a male-dominated field.
Nebraska trade school sees influx of women joining electrical field
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 11 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro school districts reporting lower case numbers