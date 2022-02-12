Omaha’s Soldier Sports partners with Van Jefferson at Super Bowl LVI

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soldier Sports in Omaha is partnering with Rams receiver Van Jefferson at Super Bowl LVI. Van is set to wear a visor pregame that features Rare Bear, the company’s new premium collection, plus a Rare Bear mouthpiece.

The agreement also includes incentives based on the visibility of the products, Van scoring a touchdown, touchdown celebrations and more.

Jefferson is second on the team with close to 900 yards this season, he also has six touchdowns. The game will only be part of a big week for Van, his wife is due on February 17th, four days after the Super Bowl.

