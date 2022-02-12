Advertisement

Omaha’s Soldier Sports partners with Van Jefferson at Super Bowl LVI

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soldier Sports in Omaha is partnering with Rams receiver Van Jefferson at Super Bowl LVI. Van is set to wear a visor pregame that features Rare Bear, the company’s new premium collection, plus a Rare Bear mouthpiece.

The agreement also includes incentives based on the visibility of the products, Van scoring a touchdown, touchdown celebrations and more.

Jefferson is second on the team with close to 900 yards this season, he also has six touchdowns. The game will only be part of a big week for Van, his wife is due on February 17th, four days after the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Fatal crash blocks westbound I-480 near Creighton law school
Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes.
Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight
(AP graphic)
Thursday Feb. 10 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro hospital capacity jumps above mask mandate threshold
Farah Gout
Omaha man confesses — twice — to sexually assaulting child, records show
Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 9 Preview
Super Bowl: Soldier Sports partners with Van Jefferson
Super Bowl: Soldier Sports partners with Van Jefferson
Opening Day: Nebraska vs. Omaha
Opening Day: Nebraska vs. Omaha
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights: Shaun White’s last run