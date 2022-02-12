Advertisement

Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young man already in jail has been arrested for another crime, burglary.

Omaha Police followed up on a burglary report dating back to July 2019.

That’s when they found a woman who reported that she confronted a 16-year-old who broke into her home through a window. She didn’t know his name but recognized him as the teen she hired to mow her lawn.

Police were able to get fingerprints at the scene. The prints were matched to Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18.

Dejaynes-Beaman is awaiting trial for the murder of Jolene Harshbarger last October.

