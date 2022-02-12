Omaha Farmers Market returning to Old Market and Aksarben Village

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After being relocated for the past two years, the Omaha Farmers Market is returning to the streets of Old Market and Aksarben Village.

The Old Market location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting May 7.

The market at Aksarben Village will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning May 8.

Vendor applications for the 2022 season are open. To be eligible vendors should sell products produced within 150 miles of the markets.

Applications are due by March 4, and weekly applications are accepted throughout the market season.

A virtual informational meeting for vendors will be held on Zoom on Thursday, February 17. Discussions will include the benefits of selling at the market, product categories, pricing, and rules.

Get excited! The 2022 season of the Omaha Farmers Market is going to be here sooner than you think! 2022 OMAHA FARMERS... Posted by Omaha Farmers Market on Friday, January 21, 2022

