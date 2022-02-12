Officials report Iowans SNAP benefits being reduced
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Human Services says people who receive SNAP benefits will likely receive less money starting in April.
The department says benefits increased by a minimum of $95 a month at the start of the pandemic.
This was to help address food insecurity.
But, this will end next month. Each household will receive a notice of the decision.
