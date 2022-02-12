Officials report Iowans SNAP benefits being reduced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Human Services says people who receive SNAP benefits will likely receive less money starting in April.

The department says benefits increased by a minimum of $95 a month at the start of the pandemic.

This was to help address food insecurity.

But, this will end next month. Each household will receive a notice of the decision.

