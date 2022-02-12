Meet American Heart Association’s ‘Heart Prince’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a long journey for Jeremiah Robbins.

It all started when he was still in the womb. At 18 weeks, his mother, Arvela Robbins, went to what she thought was a routine doctor’s visit.

“During the ultrasound,” said Arvela. “We were going to find out if we were having a boy or girl.”

They would find out a lot more. Jeremiah’s father, Clashoud Robbins, remembers that life-changing moment.

“I was kind of looking at her,” he said. “I said, ‘is something going on?’”

Something was going on. The doctor told them their baby had developed hypo-plastic left heart syndrome – meaning one part of Jeremiah’s heart was severely under-developed.

Arvela’s mind started reeling.

“This baby may not come home with you,” she thought. “This baby might not grow up. And that’s where I was kind of living.”

It wasn’t easy and the remainder of the pregnancy became a mental game. But, they leaned on their community for support.

“We have a wonderful family, a wonderful church family, friends,” said Arvela. “They just all surrounded us, and came around us, and when we were weak, they were holding us up.”

And they still hold each other up ten years later.

They’re so thankful Jeremiah is here and well. There was a lot of uncertainty in the days after he was born.

At just three days old, Jeremiah underwent open-heart surgery. At three months old – doctors told Arvela her son would need a new heart.

“His heart is not going to be able to make it,” she said. “And he’s going to need a transplant.”

To make it happen, Arvela and Jeremiah had to leave their family and Omaha behind. They journeyed to Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

“And that was hard,” Arvela remembers. “Because we had grown a community with all of these nurses and doctors who knew him, who knew us.”

But it was all worth it! After seven months in Texas, Jeremiah had a successful heart transplant.

“We have a heart and it’s a good one,” said Arvela. “Not just a good physical heart. her family, they just have beautiful hearts and he’s been gifted with all of that.”

Now each year, Jeremiah puts his good heart to good use. He gifts his community with a food drive after he learned some kids aren’t as blessed as him.

“It literally kept him up at night,” Arvela remembers. “He would sit in his bed and say, ‘we need to get kids food, I’m just sad because the kids don’t have food!’”

So on his birthday every year, Jeremiah hosts a food drive. He collects donations and gives it back to his community.

And now, 10 birthdays later, he’s dreaming big! He’s hoping to one day play football on the big stage.

“I want to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers to actually let them win!” The kid’s got jokes… and he’s loving life!

And even more, this weekend at the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart and Stroke Ball, he’ll be crowned “the heart prince.”

“Most kids that have this condition, they either don’t make it or they don’t get the honor of being the heart prince,” said Jeremiah. “Or if they die, they don’t get the honor of being the heart prince or a heart queen.”

It’s a journey the Robbins family never thought they’d be on. But through it all, They hope Jeremiah’s story can bring comfort and hope to others.

“Our goal is to just give him the best life,” said Clashoud. “And give all of our kids the best life that they can have. So provide opportunities to them and not get in the way of them being a blessing to others!”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.