Friday Feb. 11 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro school districts reporting lower case numbers

Omaha schools update

Here’s where local districts’ COVID-19 totals stand this week, compared to our previous schools report:

Omaha Public Schools was reporting 90 active cases on Friday, down from 161 cases a week earlier. Seventeen of the current cases are among staff and 73 among students. Two weeks ago, OPS reported 453 among students and 78 among staff.

Westside Community Schools reported 50 active cases as of Friday, down from 47 cases reported last week: 41 are among students, and nine are staffers. The district has reported 60 more cases in the past week, bringing the total cases to date for the school year to 1,225 cases: 990 among students and 235 among staff. During the 2020-21 school year, Westside had 568 cases: 400 among students and 168 among staff.

The majority of cases this school year have been at:

Westside High School: 332 cases, compared to 232 cases for all of the 2020-21 school year

Westside Middle School: 193 cases, compared to 93 cases during the 2020-21 school year

Westbrook: 97 cases, compared to 33 cases during the 2020-21 school year

Hillside: 86 cases, compared to 21 cases during the 2020-21 school year

Millard Public Schools reported 68 active cases as of Friday, down from 112 cases reported a week earlier and 205 two weeks ago. Millard South High School was reporting five cases, down from 10 last week. All other schools were reporting fewer cases, several with one or two cases, and Black Elk and Hitchcock elementary schools reporting no cases.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Friday that it had 18 active COVID-19 cases, compared to 31 reported last week and 41 two weeks ago. Several schools in the district were reporting no active cases at all this week. One high school reported a single case; one middle school had three cases, another had two; no elementary school was reporting more than two cases.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools had 66 active cases as of Monday, down from 170 cases in the previous week’s report and 365 two weeks earlier.

Those active cases translated to a three-day average absence for 4.9% of elementary students absent, 5% of middle school students, and 4.1% of high school students as of Monday.

The most recent report showed 81 cases among students, down from 153 the week prior: 41 among elementary students, seven middle-schoolers, and 18 high school students — and 15 among staff, two fewer than the week prior. Among the schools most affected:

11 at Papillion-La Vista High School

11 cases at La Vista Middle School

five cases each at Ashbury and Tara Heights elementary schools

Bellevue Public Schools reported six active cases among three of its schools on Friday, down from nine cases the week before and 22 cases two weeks prior. All cases were among students. To date, the district has reported 41 new cases since last week, totaling 1,847 cases this school year: 1,497 among students and 350 among staff.

Gretna Public Schools reported eight active cases on Friday, compared to 19 last week and 31 cases two weeks prior. The district reported 33 additional recovered cases in the past week, for a total of 1,106 recovered cases to date.

Council Bluffs Public Schools on Friday reported 44 active cases, down from 91 cases reported last week and 248 cases two weeks ago. Of the current cases, 40 were among students and four were among staff — fewer than last week’s case totals, when 84 were among students and seven were among staff.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department issues COVID-19 news releases on weekdays and some weekends.

DEATHS: DCHD reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday: two women ages 65-80 have died.

“Only one was vaccinated,” Friday’s report states.

The local death toll now stands at 1,034 people.

CASES: DCHD reported 191 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the community total to 140,789 cases since March 2020.

Friday’s report continued to pull the local seven-day case average down. It now stands at 237 cases, down from 257 on Thursday. About a week ago, it was 454 cases. A month ago, it was 1,221 cases. About two months ago, it was 306 cases.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals were 87% full, with 168 beds available, down from 186 the day prior and 210 two days ago.

ICUs were 89% full with 34 beds available, up two from the day prior, but lower than 60 that were available earlier this week. Pediatric ICUs were 89% full, with 15 beds available — two more than the day prior.

A month ago, Omaha-area hospitals were reporting that they were 89% full. About three months ago, hospitals were 92% full. About six months ago, they were 81% full. A year ago, they were 77% full. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were 51% full.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: On Thursday afternoon, there were 25 fewer COVID-19 patients for a total of 317 in local hospitals, according to DCHD’s Friday report. Of those patients, nine were in pediatric care — five fewer than a day ago. In local ICUs, there were 53 adult patients; and 26 patients remained on ventilators.

A month ago, there were 395 COVID-19 patients in Omaha-area hospitals, 49 of them on ventilators.

Additionally, seven patients — including one pediatric patient — were awaiting COVID-19 test results, DCHD said Friday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 65.9% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 30.6% vaccinated; 65.5% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at the Urban League of Nebraska, located at 3040 Lake St. – All vaccines available

MONDAY

5-7 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Middle School, located at 6901 Burt St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at UNO Milo Bail Student Center , located at 6203 University Drive – Pfizer for ages 5+

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

4-7 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Bennington High School, located at 16610 Bennington Road – Pfizer for ages 5+

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, located at 8204 Crown Point Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY FEB. 11

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

