Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The chills hangs on through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air is here! Strong winds from the NNW pushed in the cold today with gusts as high as the 40s and 50s across E Nebraska and W Iowa!

Peak wind gusts Friday (wowt)

Wind chill remains a factor tonight with temperatures feeling more like the single digits most of the evening. The cold air pushes us into the single digits by Saturday morning, feeling like it’s below zero, with a high of only 29 for the day.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Winds will be lighter, but with gusts into the 20s we’ll still have a slight wind chill factor to contend with:

Less wind Saturday (wowt)

We’ll have a similar forecast for Sunday and resume the mild trend by the start of the work week with a climb back to the 50s Tuesday.

We’re watching a midweek system that’ll pass through the central US around Wednesday and Thursday of next week... it is looking more promising with rain potential Wednesday evening and a change to a wintry mix to snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Next storm to watch (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.