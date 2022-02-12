Dumpster fire in downtown Omaha building forces evacuation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews battled the fire that forced the evacuation of a downtown building Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Salvation Army warehouse at 25th & Dodge around 9 a.m. They found a fire in a trash compactor just outside the backside of the building.

The fire was quickly knocked down but there was also some minor smoke damage inside. Everyone was evacuated and they’re all okay.

The family store will remain closed until Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.