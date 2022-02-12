David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid start to the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid morning across the area thanks to a strong cold front that moved through on Friday. Temperatures have fallen into the single digits across most of the metro, with wind chills in the -5 to -15 degree range. Winds will back off some later this morning into the afternoon, allowing wind chills to improve. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early this morning, with a patch of clouds moving in for the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb some, but it will stay chill all day with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 in the metro. It will be slightly warmer to the west, with highs in the mid-30s in Columbus and Lincoln.

Omaha's Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Another push of colder air will arrive by Sunday morning, dropping temperatures into the low teens with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday afternoon will stay on the chilly side, with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30. Warmer air will try to push our way Sunday evening, but the timing will keep the warmest air just to our west.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

That warmer air surges into our forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday should jump into the 40s for the metro, with 50s across central Nebraska. Even warmer weather is expected on Tuesday, with highs in the middle to upper 50s for the metro area. Another shot of colder air is on the way for the middle of next week. A strong cold front will move through early on Wednesday, dropping our temperatures into the 30s for most of the day. Highs fall into the 20s for Thursday. There will be a storm accompanying that cold front, but the main impacts likely remain to the south of Omaha. Rain changing to snow is becoming more likely across parts of Kansas and Missouri Wednesday into Thursday. A warmer trend returns to the forecast by the end of next week.

