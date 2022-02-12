David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started on a frigid note around the metro with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills dropping below zero. Sunshine and a south breeze tried to warm us up this afternoon, temperatures jumping back to around 30 downtown, with mid-30s on the west side of town. That south breeze will keep temperatures steady in the mid to upper 20s this evening, but another cold front arrives after Midnight with gusty north winds returning. A spotty flurry is possible, but no notable snow is expected. Temperatures fall back off into the low teens by morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

After another cold start Sunday, more sunshine is expected, especially in the morning. A few more clouds drift in for the afternoon, keeping high temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30. Warmer air starts to push back our way Sunday night into Monday, with highs jumping into the middle 40sMonday afternoon. Strong south winds gusting over 30mph will help to boost highs in the 50s on Tuesday. However, that will be short-lived as another cold blast will be lurking just to our north.

Monday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

That cold blast arrives after Midnight early Wednesday morning. Temperatures near Midnight may still be in the 40s, but that will be the warmest weather we see all day. By sunrise, temperatures will be falling into the 30s, and that’s where we’ll stay for the rest of the way. We will be keeping an eye on a winter storm accompanying that cold blast, but at the moment any moisture will likely stay south of our area leaving us with just the cold weather. Temperatures drop into the teens early Thursday, with highs in the 20s on Thursday. The good news is we quickly rebound back into the 40s and 50s for Friday and Saturday.

