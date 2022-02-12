Advertisement

Closing of Dubuque greyhound racing track will cost 58 jobs

Two greyhounds before a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Two greyhounds before a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque officials say 58 jobs will be lost when Iowa’s last greyhound racing park closes in May. The Iowa park will have a last season from April 16 to May 15, with 10 races each day.

The park is one of four greyhound racing facilities still operating in the country, with another one in Arkansas also scheduled to close by the end of the year.

In 2018, Florida residents approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing at the end of the 2020 season.

That was a blow to the Dubuque facility, which shared many dogs with Florida venues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
One person seriously injured in northwest Omaha crash
Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax
Jarelia Williams (left) and Bobby Love Jr. (right)
Two arrested for domestic violence assault in separate cuttings in Omaha

Latest News

Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 10 highlights: Erin Jackson makes history being first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
6 News Exclusive: The Heart Prince's inspiration journey
6 News Exclusive: The Heart Prince's inspirational journey