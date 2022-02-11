Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights: Shaun White’s last run
U.S. women’s hockey team wins; Team USA athlete first woman to compete in skeleton at 5 Olympics; updates on skiing, short track
(NBC) - Watch Friday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.
SNOWBOARDING
Last run of Shaun White’s career at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White couldn’t quite stick a cab double cork 1440 attempt on his third run of the 2022 Winter Games, and gave a salute while riding down the pipe at his last-ever competition.
ALPINE SKIING
Relieved’ Mikaela Shiffrin lets it all out after super-G
Mikaela Shiffrin was relieved and appreciative speaking with NBC’s Todd Lewis following her ninth-place finish in the women’s super-G.
HOCKEY
U.S. women overcome sloppy start, beat Czech Republic
It wasn’t pretty, but the U.S. women’s hockey team took down the Czech Republic 4-1 with a sloppy effort in their quarterfinal tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
SKELETON
Katie Uhlaender first women’s skeleton athlete in 5 Olympics
Katie Uhlaender competes in her first two of four runs, making her the first U.S. women’s sliding sport athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first women’s skeleton athlete of any nation to reach that feat.
SHORT TRACK
Suzanne Schulting wins second Olympic gold medal in 1000m
Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won her second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s 1000m. America’s Kristen Santos was involved in a collision during the final stretch and finished fourth.
