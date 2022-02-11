Small plane makes emergency crash landing in field outside northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a small plane crash Thursday night at a harvested cornfield northeast of Lincoln.

First responders were called to the scene near 112th and Havelock around 8:15 p.m.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the pilot who is from Lebanon, Indiana, was flying a 2019 cirrus single engine aircraft.

LSO said the pilot and a 60-year-old passenger, also from Indiana, were flying from Indiana to stay in Lincoln overnight then head to Utah.

Sheriff Wagner said the pilot explained that he experienced engine issues around the Plattsmouth area, reduced his altitude and the engine problem smoothed out as they continued on.

The pilot started experiencing engine issues again, according to Sheriff Wagner, and didn’t think he could make it to the Lincoln airport, so he dumped fuel and circled around to find a non-populated area to land.

The pilot deployed the airplane’s parachute and made an emergency crash landing, according to Sheriff Wagner, and there was damage to the aircraft.

Neither the pilot or the passenger were injured.

Sheriff Wagner said the FAA is conducting the investigation regarding the crash.

Agencies who responded to the scene include LSO, Southeast and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Lincoln Police Department and The Nebraska State Patrol.

