Semi truck damaged in west Omaha crash

A semi-tractor trailer was involved in a crash on West Dodge Road near 129th Street on Friday...
A semi-tractor trailer was involved in a crash on West Dodge Road near 129th Street on Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash stopped a semi-truck and other vehicles in the middle lane of West Dodge Road for about an hour Friday afternoon.

The truck showed clear signs of damage. While it was windy out when the crash happened, it’s not clear whether it was a factor in the incident.

The semi and other vehicles were pulled to the 132nd Street exit ramp, and traffic was clear a few minutes after 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

