Semi truck damaged in west Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash stopped a semi-truck and other vehicles in the middle lane of West Dodge Road for about an hour Friday afternoon.

All clear now on Dodge. @OmahaPolice got the semi and three other vehicles pulled to 132nd exit ramp to sort out what happened. — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) February 11, 2022

The truck showed clear signs of damage. While it was windy out when the crash happened, it’s not clear whether it was a factor in the incident.

The semi and other vehicles were pulled to the 132nd Street exit ramp, and traffic was clear a few minutes after 1 p.m.

