Semi crash at I-80 eastbound, I-680 interchange, Omaha Police respond
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to an early morning semi crash at the I-80 eastbound, I-680 interchange.
Dispatchers say the call came in at 1:54 a.m. on Friday.
Debris was reportedly scattered across the lanes and levels of the interchange.
Southbound 680 was closed at the 80 westbound split for more than an hour.
Our 6 News crew on scene also reports several other cars involved. Drivers should use caution in the area.
There are no reports on any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
