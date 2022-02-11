Advertisement

Semi crash at I-80 eastbound, I-680 interchange, Omaha Police respond

(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to an early morning semi crash at the I-80 eastbound, I-680 interchange.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 1:54 a.m. on Friday.

Debris was reportedly scattered across the lanes and levels of the interchange.

Southbound 680 was closed at the 80 westbound split for more than an hour.

Our 6 News crew on scene also reports several other cars involved. Drivers should use caution in the area.

There are no reports on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

