Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers early then windy and colder to end the day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some showers moved through overnight and there are still some on the map early this morning. That will leave the roads a little wet for the morning commute. Thankfully temperatures will be in the 40s this morning while the roads are wet.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Colder air will pour in this afternoon as the NNW wind gusts pick up and gust to near 45 mph. That will drop temperatures into the 20s by the end of the day with wind chills in the single digits.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)
Wind Chills
Wind Chills(WOWT)

That cold air keeps pouring in overnight and we’ll end up in the lower single digits by Saturday morning. Wind chills will be below zero in the morning too. Increasing clouds Saturday afternoon will make it tough to warm so expect a high in the 20s. More 20s are now likely Sunday too with the cold air expected to stick around a bit longer now.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

