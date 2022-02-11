Police investigate shooting after walk-in victim arrives at Nebraska Med Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Thursday night.

Officers found out about a walk-in shooting victim arriving at Nebraska Med Center while at the scene of 38th & Pinkney Street on reports of shots fired. It’s reported the 23-year-old was taken by a private car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg.

According to the release, there’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

