Police investigate shooting after walk-in victim arrives at Nebraska Med Center

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Thursday night.

Officers found out about a walk-in shooting victim arriving at Nebraska Med Center while at the scene of 38th & Pinkney Street on reports of shots fired. It’s reported the 23-year-old was taken by a private car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg.

According to the release, there’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

