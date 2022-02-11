Omaha zoo announces first public viewing for baby elephants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says the public will first be allowed to visit its new baby African elephant calves, Eugenia and Sonny, on Monday, February 14.

It’ll open the Elephant Family Quarters daily between 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Visitors who want to see the calves will have to register online for a 15 minute viewing window.

The free reservations open at noon the day before. Reservations for Monday’s viewing slots open at noon Sunday. The maximum number of reservations allowed per individual is six tickets.

Eugenia was born on January 7. She’s the first elephant born in the zoo’s history.

Sonny was born on Jan. 30.

