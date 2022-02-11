Advertisement

Omaha zoo announces first public viewing for baby elephants

WOWT 6 News Live at 10
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says the public will first be allowed to visit its new baby African elephant calves, Eugenia and Sonny, on Monday, February 14.

It’ll open the Elephant Family Quarters daily between 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Visitors who want to see the calves will have to register online for a 15 minute viewing window.

The free reservations open at noon the day before. Reservations for Monday’s viewing slots open at noon Sunday. The maximum number of reservations allowed per individual is six tickets.

Eugenia was born on January 7. She’s the first elephant born in the zoo’s history.

Sonny was born on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha
Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes.
Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
No bail for Omaha man charged in fatal assault at Old Market bar
87th Avenue & Shamrock
Brush fire in southwest Omaha burns house

Latest News

IA STATE PATROL
Iowa State Patrol gearing recruitment towards kids as applicant numbers fall
Iowa local nonprofit planning agency CEO arrested for theft
Kansas man admits threatening Black man to get out of ‘white town’
Kansas town wins 1st round in lawsuit over BP natural gas prices