Omaha Fire responds to apartment fire near Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call at an apartment near North 27th and Cuming Street on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews say a fire was found in a lower-level apartment.

The flames were quickly extinguished, no injuries were reported.

OFD estimates the fire caused nearly $5,000 in damage.

The cause is under investigation.

