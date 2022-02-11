Advertisement

Omaha Fire responds to apartment fire near Creighton

(MGN)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call at an apartment near North 27th and Cuming Street on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews say a fire was found in a lower-level apartment.

The flames were quickly extinguished, no injuries were reported.

OFD estimates the fire caused nearly $5,000 in damage.

The cause is under investigation.

