Omaha Fire responds to apartment fire near Creighton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call at an apartment near North 27th and Cuming Street on Thursday.
Upon arrival, crews say a fire was found in a lower-level apartment.
The flames were quickly extinguished, no injuries were reported.
OFD estimates the fire caused nearly $5,000 in damage.
The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.