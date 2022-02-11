Nebraska organizations debate over federal funds for rent, eviction relief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sen. Matt Hansen introduced the amendment.

He told members of the Urban Affairs Committee that Nebraska would leave more than $120 million in funds on the table if the governor doesn’t apply for the money.

“That money has already been allocated and will simply go to other states if we fail to accept,” said Hansen.

The hearing went on for about two hours, almost everyone speaking in favor of the amendment that would require the governor to apply for the funds.

“Just to give you an example of the need in Douglas County eviction court this week there were 135 hearings scheduled, the most since March 2020, 121 of those were for nonpayment, said Erin Feichtinger, Together Omaha.

“Currently at Heartland Family Services we have over a thousand unanswered calls on our homeless prevention line and 500 unanswered calls on our homeless diversion line although dedicated staff work tirelessly helping everyone looking for some hope, we cannot fully meet the current level of need,” said Sara Meadows.

Representatives of organizations working to stop evictions, tenants and landlords testified before the committee all calling for the governor to apply for additional federal money.

There was only one person to speak against the amendment. Lee Will, a State Budget Adminsitor representing Gov. Ricketts. Will says the data doesn’t back up today’s testimony.

“So that is two years of rental assistance we’ve been paying out for COVID ERAP two no longer needs government-related impact. Now you can structure it that way but the federal government is giving another $120 million to help for another assistance program to help for another three-year period, I mean, at some point the assistance has to end,” said Will.

But all of the other speakers insist that the amendment is needed or many families across the state will be in trouble.

“Senators, if we do not get the second round of ERAP, we in Sarpy County will not be able to prevent thousands of families from evictions and possibly homelessness,” said Tonya Gifford, Lift Up Sarpy County.

Officials say Nebraska and Arkansas are the only two states that haven’t applied for the second round of rental relief funds.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.