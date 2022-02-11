Advertisement

Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry makes court appearance in California

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Rep. Jeff Fortenberry traveled across the county Friday appeared in a federal courtroom in California where he sat mostly silent while his attorneys gave a final argument to move his trial to Nebraska.

The 1st District Congressman is accused of lying to the FBI over him accepting campaign money from a foreign source in 2015.

Among his previous arguments for moving the case is that it would be cheaper to have the trial in Omaha since many witnesses live here; and that he needs to get the trial going since he is running for re-election, which was made worse when California suspended all federal trials.

But the government noted the suspension has been lifted that moving the trial to Omaha would require some catch-up time for a new court.

Another Fortenberry motion to dismiss the case is also pending. At one point, the trial was supposed to begin next Tuesday, but that won’t happen. Another procedural hearing is set for next Thursday.

