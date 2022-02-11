Advertisement

Millard Board unanimously approves new superintendent

(WOWT / Millard Public Schools)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) The Millard Public Schools Board unanimously approved Dr. John Schwartz as the new superintendent during a meeting on Thursday.

Since July 2019, Dr. Schwartz has been serving as superintendent of the Norris School District.

Previously, he has worked as an assistant superintendent, a high school principal, and an assistant principal for the Papillion La Vista, Bellevue, and Seward School Districts.

In addition to his work with PK-12 public schools, Dr. Schwartz is an adjunct graduate instructor for Doane University. He currently serves as President for Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education and Vice President for Greater Nebraska Schools Association.

He’s also a member of Greater Nebraska Superintendents, Nebraska Council of School Administrators, and is the Legislative Liaison for Nebraska Association for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.

Dr. Schwartz was one of three finalists for the position.

In a statement, Board President Stacy Jolley called the selection the most important decision a school board has to make and said all the candidates were immensely qualified.

Dr. Schwartz will start with Millard in July, following the retirement of the current superintendent, Dr. Sutfin, at the end of June.

Dr. Sutfin has been at Millard for eight years and is leaving the workforce after 33 years in education.

