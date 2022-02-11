Advertisement

Kansas man admits threatening Black man to get out of ‘white town’

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal authorities say a 27-year-old Kansas man pleaded guilty to threatening a Black man with a knife and telling him to get out of his “white town.”

Colton Donner pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal hate crime.

The U.S. Justice Department said Donner admitted that he saw the victim walking through a residential area in Paola on Sept. 11, 2019. According to court documents, Donner got out of his car, threatened the man with a knife, yelled racial slurs and told him that Paola was a “white town.”

Donner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the civil rights crime.

