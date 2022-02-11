Advertisement

Judge consolidates Omaha defendants in Nebraska lawsuit fighting mask mandate

By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The judge in the Omaha mask mandate case on Friday further refined the list of defendants named in the lawsuit filed last month by the State of Nebraska.

Judge Shelly Stratman issued an order formally dismissing Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the Omaha Police Department, and Police Chief Todd Scmaderer specifically from the lawsuit, mostly because — as the dismissal document states — those individuals are retained within the structure of the City of Omaha, which remains listed a defendant in the lawsuit.

The move comes days after the judge similarly narrowed the list of county defendants under the banner of Douglas County; Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is also a defendant.

Last month, Judge Stratman declined the state’s motion to declare an injunction, allowing the city’s mask mandate to continue as the case progresses.

Dr. Huse put the Omaha mask mandate into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with two benchmarks: one regarding hospital capacity and the other following the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people.

The mandate was reviewed on Wednesday and extended for another week unless the seven-day parameters were met before then. Hospital capacity had appeared to be on track for that, but an increase reported on Thursday was higher than the threshold.

The Omaha mask mandate case is set for trial on June 16.

Previous legal filings

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

