Iowa State Patrol gearing recruitment towards kids as applicant numbers fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol is looking for more troopers - in recent years, applicant numbers have fallen significantly.

“I came back on the department in 1998, and shortly thereafter or right around there, we kind saw a declining number of troopers we had throughout the state,” says Trooper Ryan DeVault, who works for District 3 in Iowa, covering Pottawattamie and the surrounding counties.

20 years ago, Trooper DeVault says the agency was seeing hundreds, even several thousand applicants per year.

Lieutenant Mindy Coe says the same.

“Currently we’re at 358 troopers in the entire state,” she says. “What we would like to do, in addition to the current academy class, is maybe add 25-30 out of the next academy class to sustain the current workforce.”

The current academy class for the Iowa State Patrol has just 18 people.

These low numbers can make it difficult for troopers to cover their massive districts, DeVault says.

“It gets kind tricky when you’re covering hundreds of miles of interstate,” he says. “Quite frankly, we are relying upon cities and counties to back each other up, and they’re the same as we are, you know, they don’t have as many deputies as they’d like to have either, or police officers in those towns so a lot of times our backup isn’t another troop as much as it is that deputy or city officer because we’re all kind of in the same boat and kind of run thin.”

There are several reasons why the state patrol is short on troopers: difficulty finding qualified applicants who want to do the job, and budgeting limitations enforced by the state of Iowa.

“You know, when you don’t hire anybody for, I think we went two or three years without hiring anybody, and that’s pretty tough to recoup from that when you’re talking 20 people a year possibly retiring, so it’s tough to get those numbers back, it take a long time.”

In hopes of increasing the number of applicants they see each year, they’re working on new recruitment tactics, mostly geared toward the youngsters.

“We’re going out into schools and talking to young people as far as the possibilities of a career in public service and what that might look like,” Coe says.

“Recruiting kids even as young as sixth grade, and its not really recruiting them, it’s more or less just kind of planting the seed that’s like ‘hey, this is a rewarding career field for those guys and gals,’” DeVault adds.

DeVault and Coe also say the agency is able to hire 18-year-olds right out of high school, to be what is called Trooper 1s - these troopers work at the state capitol and the Governor’s mansion before moving on to Trooper 2s, which patrol the roads.

Trooper 1s can make up to $43,000 per year, and still allow time for troopers to continue their education, which the agency strongly encourages.

“Go ahead and look into the career, talk to us, schedule a ride along, ask a lot of questions, we’d encourage you to be the change you want to be,” Coe says to those thinking about entering a public safety or law enforcement career.

To apply for a career with the Iowa State Patrol, you can visit their website and apply here. Applications for the next academy class are being accepted until Feb. 27.

