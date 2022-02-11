Advertisement

Iowa local nonprofit planning agency CEO arrested for theft

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The top executive of a nonprofit regional planning commission that helps cities and counties apply for grants and plan economic development projects has been arrested for theft and forgery.

Court records show Timothy Ostroski of Creston, the executive director of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments was arrested Wednesday by Creston police.

Court documents indicate he’s alleged to have used another person’s name on four of the organization’s checks without permission leading to four felony forgery charges. The documents also allege he took more than $10,000 from the organization over 19 years by writing checks for cleaning services that were never provided then depositing the checks in his own account.

An attorney representing Ostroski did not immediate respond to a message.

